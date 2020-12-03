Here's when Cyberpunk 2077 unlocks next week

Cyberpunk 2077 is now just one week away, and it's really, seriously, no-foolin' going to happen this time. To wash away any doubt, CD Projekt has now shared the worldwide preload and unlock times.

Preloading on GOG will begin at 12 pm CET on December 7, which translates to 3 am PT/6 am ET, for those of us in North America. Steam and the Epic Games Store will follow at 8 am PT/11 am ET/5pm CET on the same day.

A few days later, the real fun begins. The release date is December 10 in CD Projekt's home country of Poland, but because it's a simultaneous worldwide release on PC and Stadia, some of us will technically get it a little early.

When does Cyberpunk 2077 unlock?

4 pm PT on December 9

PT on December 9 7 pm ET on December 9

ET on December 9 12 am GMT on December 10

GMT on December 10 8 am CST on December 10

CST on December 10 11 am AEDT on December 10

If you're not in one of those time zones, this map tweeted by CD Projekt has the full breakdown. You can also click on this time zone calculator link to see your own timezone. Scroll down to the bottom of this post for an easily expandable version of the map.

The wait is almost over!If you're looking to play #Cyberpunk2077 as soon as it's available, here's a map with global release timings. For PC and Stadia players, the release is simultaneous and scheduled for midnight GMT, and for all console players – midnight local time.

Console players are on a slightly different schedule: CD Projekt said that console versions "will release in each region at midnight local time."

When can I preload Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077 preloads go live on Monday, December 7th at 12 pm Central European Time on GOG, and at 5 pm CET on Steam and the Epic Games Store. That means Cyberpunk 2077's PC preload times are a few hours apart depending on which store you got the game from, but the actual unlock time for the game will be the same on all stores.

Here's how the preload times work out in other regions. Don't see your timezone listed? Just click this handy link.

Steam and Epic preloads:

8 am PT on December 7

PT on December 7 11 am ET on December 9

ET on December 9 4 pm GMT on December 7

GMT on December 7 12 am CST on December 8

CST on December 8 3 am AEDT on December 8

GOG Preloads:

3 am PT on December 7

PT on December 7 6 am ET on December 7

ET on December 7 11 am GMT on December 7

GMT on December 7 7 pm CST on December 7

CST on December 7 10 pm AEDT on December 7

Here's the map that spells it all out.