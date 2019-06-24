Cyberpunk 2077 will have more romance options than The Witcher 3

CD Projekt Red has said it's working to give players a ton of options when creating their characters in Cyberpunk 2077, including a range of gender expressions, and its lead quest designer has said these choices will mean way more romance options than the strictly heterosexual relationships featured in The Witcher 3.

A redditor who goes by magired1234 shared what appears to be a Twitter DM conversation with Paweł Sasko, a lead quest designer at CDPR. In the snippet shared, Sasko says players can expect to see whole plotlines involving NPCs that might be romantically interested in your character, and that they'll be "similar" in depth and scope to those found in The Witcher 3.

But because Cyberpunk 2077 will give players free reign to define their character, romance options have been expanded to accommodate for this as well.

CD Projekt Red clarified to us further: "Romancing is something heavily present in Cyberpunk, and players will be able to form meaningful connections with other characters as well as go for one night stands."

That'll be true no matter the gender or sexuality of your chosen character, too.

"Since we're not bound by a predefined character like in The Witcher anymore, the game will feature romance options going beyond heterosexual," CDPR said.

These are all promising things to hear, and it will be interesting to see how different characters' romances play out once we get our hands on Cyberpunk 2077 next year.