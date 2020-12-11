How to get a discount on Cyberpunk 2077 cyberware

Want to get your hands on some cheap cyberware? I have a Cyberpunk 2077 Ripperdoc hint that could help A trip to the Ripperdoc can set you back thousands of Eurodollars, but there's no sense paying more than you need to. Sometimes you're rewarded for being nosy in Night City, and this is one of those occasions.

There's a person you can visit and intimidate to give you a discount on some Cyberpunk 2077 cyberware, and all you have to do is take a peek in their basement. While this individual doesn't have every piece of cyberware in stock, there are some must-have body mods that have had their prices slashed as a result of this interaction. Here's how to get a discount, and bag yourself some cheap cyberware.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ripperdoc discount: How to get cheap cyberware

I stumbled across this Ripperdoc clinic while working on the Full Disclosure side job. You can find this clinic in Watson, Kabuki (check the map below for the exact location).

If you're also working your way through Full Disclosure, after finding the databank you're prompted to call Sandra Dorsett. However, it's worth exploring the rest of the building before completing the quest. Take the stairs leading to the basement and have a snoop around. There's lots of loot to find, including ammo and clothing. There's also an access point in a tiny room on the end that you can jack into to extract some Eurodollars and components.

Once you've combed the basement, head to the end of the room (past the body), and up the stairs. Open the door at the top of the steps and you'll find Charles Bucks sitting in a chair opposite. He swears that the dreadful scene in the basement has nothing to do with him, and that he's actually being held hostage.

Tell Charles you think he's lying and he'll say it's your right not to believe him, but you also have the right to a discount. Take the deal he offers you; in exchange for staying quiet about the basement, he'll offer you a 20 percent discount on some cyberware. Don't worry, you'll still be able to complete the Full Disclosure side quest without any complications - this won't affect the job at all.

To give you an idea on how much cheaper Charles sells his goods, here are a few examples, compared to the prices in in your buddy Viktor Vektor's clinic:

Image 1 of 2 Cyberpunk 2077 cheap cyberware - Charlie Bucks' Ripperdoc clinic location (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 2 of 2 Cyberpunk 2077 cheap cyberware - Charlie Bucks (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)