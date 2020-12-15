How to romance Panam Palmer in Cyberpunk 2077

Wondering how you can romance Panam Parker in Cyberpunk 2077? You won't meet Panam until Act 2, during the Ghost Town mission which is part of the main story questline so she can't be missed. Of course, Panam isn't the only Cyberpunk 2077 romance option available to you but she's the second one you'll come across naturally as the story progresses.

There are a number of choices that you'll need to make during her sidequests if you want to settle down with her and let your friendship blossom into a full-blown romance, so be aware of spoilers ahead. But if you've got your sights set on this nomad, read on to discover everything you need to know about the Cyberpunk 2077 Panam Palmer romance.

Cyberpunk 2077 Panam Palmer romance guide

Before you go any further, you should know that Panam is only interested in V with a male body type.

Once you've been introduced to Panam during the Ghost Town main quest, continue on with the story and you'll see her again in the next two quests as well. There aren't any decisions during these missions that can ruin your future romance with Panam but a bit of gentle flirting can't hurt if the opportunity presents itself.

Once you've completed the main story quest Life During Wartime, you'll need to wait for a little while—around 12 in-game hours—and you should receive a call from Panam which will put you on the Cyberpunk 2077 Riders on the Storm sidequest.

It's possible to fail the Riders on the Storm quest, meaning you won't receive the rest of Panam's sidequests and you won't be able to romance her. A manual save before you start this quest might be a good idea for that reason.

When you reach the point in the Riders of the Storm quest when you need to head to the Raffen Shiv camp, you are given the option to ride with Panam or make your own way there. You can choose either option here but you must meet up with Panam within 24 in-game hours or the quest will fail. If you ride with her but go to a different destination, she will throw you out of the car but you'll still be able to meet up with her, providing you do so within the time limit.

You'll also spend the night at Ingalis farm during the Riders on the Storm quest and there are a couple of things you need to do here to meet the requirements of the romance with her. First, invite her to make herself comfortable when given the opportunity and follow this up by saying you have a few ideas.

Once you've completed Riders on the Storm, you'll need to wait 12 in-game hours and you'll receive another call from Panam which starts the With a Little Help from My Friends sidequest. This quest also has important choices and could end your chance of romancing Panam. During this quest, make sure you do not disclose Panam's plan to Saul as this will end the quest immediately. A little later, Panam will ask why you're helping her. Do not imply you're doing it for the money as this will also end any chance of a relationship with her.

You'll now need to wait another 24 in-game hours for Panam's final sidequest, Queen of the HIghway. If you want to make Panam your long-term partner, choose the "Oh yeah. Let's go." option when Panam asks you if you want to push the synchronisation further.