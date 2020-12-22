How to save Nix in Cyberpunk 2077's Kold Mirage mission

Wondering if you can save Nix during the Cyberpunk 2077 Kold Mirage quest? Night City is a brutal place and as you progress through the main story and pick up side jobs, you'll find that your actions—or lack thereof—can have fatal consequences. And while tough choices are part and parcel of a good RPG, you're not always aware of all the options present, especially if you have a limited time to act.

Kold Mirage is one such quest and many players are wondering if it's possible to save Nix in it. Obviously, there are minor spoilers from here on out so proceed with caution. But if you want to find out everything we know about how to save Nix in Cyberpunk 2077, read on to find out.

Cyberpunk 2077 Kold Mirage guide: How to find the cyberdeck

The Kold Mirage quest becomes available some time in Act 2. You'll may receive a text with some co-ordinates which lead you to a landfill in the Badlands but going to the location (shown on the map below) will also trigger the quest. You'll find a body at this location and you'll be able to loot a number of items from it, including a rare Power Pistol.

Nearby, you should spot a freezer lying on its side. Open it up to reveal another body and Johnny will appear and give you some information on the identity of the corpse. You'll be able to loot a cyberdeck and Johnny then suggests you should take it to Nix at the Afterlife. So that's where you need to head next.

It's probably a good idea to make a manual save before you meet up with Nix as the next section involves some quick thinking.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

How to save Nix in Cyberpunk 2077

If you've completed the Cyberpunk 2077 Spellbound side mission, you'll be familiar with the netrunner, Nix. Once you meet up with him at the Afterlife club, you'll need to hand over the cyberdeck. You'll be presented with a couple of choices here but Nix will start working on the cyberdeck regardless of which option you pick. This is where things get a bit fraught.

Shortly after Nix starts work on the cyberdeck, he'll start convulsing and it's up to you to figure out how to save him. You'll have a couple of choices here but they're not immediately obvious and doing nothing means Nix will die so you need to act fast.

Shut off the power: There's a circuit breaker to the right of the door and you can override this to save Nix, but the cyberdeck will be destroyed in the process.

There's a circuit breaker to the right of the door and you can override this to save Nix, but the cyberdeck will be destroyed in the process. Use the computer next to Nix's chair: You'll need to complete a Breach Protocol mini-game, but if successful, this will save both Nix and the cyberdeck.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Both of these options means you'll receive a load of quickhacks from Nix in his gratitude. He'll also be around to give you additional gigs as you continue to progress through the main story or work your way through the numerous side jobs in Night City.