What is the max level you can reach in Cyberpunk 2077?

Looking to find out what the max level is in Cyberpunk 2077? As you progress through the story in the neon-filled Night City, you'll naturally acquire experience from completing main story quests, as well as side jobs and other activities. But as you grind through the levels, you may be wondering if the end is in sight.

Each time you gain a level in Cyberpunk 2077, you'll be awarded with one attribute point and one perk point, and it's up to you how you distribute these to best suit your needs and playstyle. But this may leave you wondering what V's maximum level is and whether you should be thinking a bit more carefully about where you put your points. Luckily, I've got you covered so read on to find out the Cyberpunk 2077 level cap.

Cyberpunk 2077 max level: how powerful can V become?

The simple answer is that level 50 is the highest you can take V.

Once you reach this you'll no longer receive experience or attribute points for completing quests or smaller gigs.

What this essentially means is that you can't max out all of the five attributes so you'd be wise to choose which most favours your personal style and invest there first. Of course, you probably don't want to put your attribute points all in one place but you should certainly be aware of the level cap when thinking about the build you want your V to end up with.

The level 50 cap serves to give a little more weight to your choices, rather than letting you grind those Attribute and Perk points and just making your V a jack of all trades. Even with the restriction, it still feels like you've got quite a lot of room to manoeuvre so you can experiment with the different attributes, especially early on.