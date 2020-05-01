Cyberpunk 2077 gets an R18+ rating in Australia, alleviating fears of a ban

Cyberpunk 2077 has sex, drugs, suicide and cruelty, which is pretty stressful if you're Australian: the country's Classification Board doesn't like drugs in particular. The prospect that the game might be refused classification, or censored in some form, has been a point of anxiety for a while. But now you can relax.

The game's publisher in Australia, Bandai Namco, has confirmed an R18+ rating for Cyberpunk 2077, which is still scheduled to release on September 17. Bandai Namco also sent through the PC box art for the game, which you can see below. Note the rating warns of "high impact themes, sex, violence and references to sexual violence".

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Australia's classification board is infamous for banning or forcing modifications to games. DayZ was briefly banned last year due to the introduction of marijuana as a gameplay incentive, and We Happy Few has faced a similar problem. For the board, incentivised drug use is a big no no, but drug use in general isn't.

Earlier this week, CD Projekt Red studio head Adam Badowski confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 "has already been rated by the vast majority of rating boards around the world".