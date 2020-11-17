Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay video shows a fight at a club, a visit to the doc

Not all dystopian slang can be as complex as A Clockwork Orange's semi-Russian rhyming parlance—sometimes, you just have to tell a guy that his brain is a "little skull sponge."

Such is the case for protagonist V in a new Cyberpunk 2077 video, which shows us gameplay captured on the Xbox One X and Xbox Series X. Not being particularly concerned about the console releases, it's just some new footage for us to examine, embedded above.

I get a slight Mass Effect vibe from the look of the club scene in the middle, but of course everyone's got that beaten down dystopian attitude. That is, except for the lady outside who's looking at a dancer through a big window in a strip club (who puts big windows in their strip club?). "How does she do that without breaking her back?" wonders this lady. "Years of practice, you can see it," says a guy next to her. I like how they sound like a couple of middle-aged tourists.

It's right back to dystopian expectations after that, though, when V confronts some tough guys, and after choosing the snarkiest dialogue options ("Your little skull sponge can't possibly get its grey cells around it"), murders them. Such is life in Cyberpunksville.

After several delays, Cyberpunk 2077 will be out on December 10 (for real, real this time, they say). Here's just about everything we know about it.