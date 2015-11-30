Cyber Monday SSD deal: Crucial BX100 and MX200 40% off

Cyber Monday Bonanza!

Crucial has sales running today on its budget BX100 and its powerhouse MX200 solid state drives.

On Amazon you can get the 500GB version of the BX100 for $130, which is a saving of $70. The 250GB version is also on sale for $85, but that's just a saving of $21. It's got sequential read / write speeds of 535 / 450 MB/s, and random read / write speeds of 90k / 87k IOPS.

We think the BX100 is the best budget SSD around, so this is a good bet if you're looking for a fairly cheap SSD today.

If you're looking for something a bit meatier, a range of Crucial MX200s are on sale too. The 250GB version is on Amazon for $73 (a saving of $47), the 500GB is on sale for $140 (a saving of $40), and the 1TB version is on sale for $264 (a saving of $196). The MX200 has sequential read / write speeds of 555 / 500 MB/s, and random read / write speeds of 100k / 87k IOPS.

The MX200 is a good competitor to the Samsung 850 Evo, which we think is the best overall SSD around right now. At these prices, you might consider going the Crucial route instead.