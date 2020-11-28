Cyber Monday Gaming chair deals: there's no harm sitting on these discounts

The Cyber Monday gaming chair deals aren't that much different from what was on offer throughout Black Friday. The key manufacturer at the top of our best gaming chair, SecretLab, is still selling our favorite chair for $70 off the MSRP so if you can stretch that far for a quality chair it's a great shout.

The Best Cyber Monday Gaming Chair deals Jump straight to the deals you want...

1. Gaming Chairs

2. Office Chairs

But there are other, cheaper alternatives in our list, that will still deliver the important things that a quality gaming chair needs to. Those are adjustability and the ability to support your spine and maintain the correct posture while you're at your PC.

While the racing seat aesthetic is not to everyone's taste (and why we're still providing options for more sedate office chairs) a well made gaming chair will give you more support than that one you stole from the office, or pulled out of a skip. And with the amount of time we spend in front of our machines these days it's important to make you're looking after your spine. You only have the one.

Also, consider an office chair, though. They tend to cost more, but offer the best ergonomics for long hours at a desk. If you can afford it, Steelcase makes ridiculously comfortable, costly chairs like the Gesture, which is about $150 off right now. The distinctive-looking (and also expensive) Herman Miller Sayl chair is also slightly discounted. If you have a sit/stand desk and only spend part of your time in a chair, and don't want anything big or expensive, you can also find some discounts on furniture sites like Wayfair on chairs that won't win any awards but will cushion your butt.

Whatever sort of chair you choose, know that a good one is worth the price, especially if you're currently in an ancient, non-adjustable hunk of plastic or a stylish-but-uncomfortable accent chair. A great chair will go along way toward building an ergonomic gaming setup.

Below are the best deals we've found so far.

Cyber Monday Gaming Chair deals

SecretLab Omega | $419 $349 at SecretLab (save $70)

Our favorite gaming chair is a good buy at its usual price, so this Black Friday discount makes it an easy choice. We appreciate its build quality, firm support, and memory foam pillows to customize it to your needs.View Deal

SecretLab Titan | $459 $389 at SecretLab (save $70)

A larger version of the SecretLab Omega, but otherwise essentially the same chair. Pick this one if you're over 6 feet tall or weigh 240 pounds or more. It's still a great chair, with excellent build quality and finish.View Deal

Emerge Vartan | $229.99 $139.99 at Staples (save $90)

This affordable gaming chair sports the now-classic racing aesthetic and comes with removable and adjustable neck and lumbar support. The armrests are also height-adjustable, and with a 7-year limited warranty, it should last you, too.View Deal

Respawn 200 Series Mesh | $299.99 $229.99 at Staples (save $70)

There's no getting away from it; if you're in place for a long gaming session, then your average faux leather-backed chair is going to give you sweaty back syndrome. But, with a breathable mesh back behind the lumbar cushion, the Respawn 200 aims to make that a thing of the past.View Deal

AKRacing Core Series EX| $349 $219 at Amazon ($130 off)

If you really want a lie-flat gaming chair, then AKRacing is going to be your jam, with its 180-degree recline. Unnecessary, I'll grant you, but the steel frame, adjustable armrests, lumbar support, and build quality mean the Core Series EX has other things to recommend it, too.View Deal

AKRacing Masters Series | $529 $299 at Amazon (save $230)

The more premium AKRacing seat has had a hefty price cut on Amazon, which brings it down to the previous price of the chair tiers below it. That makes this a pretty impressive price for such a well-padded and full-featured gaming chair.View Deal

DXRacer Racing Series | $369.99 $299.99 at Walmart (save $70)

DXRacer chairs don't often come cheap, and still, at $300, this is no cheap gaming chair, but with $70 off, you're getting a quality racing-style seat with a healthy discount on the standard listing price. View Deal

Alienware S5000 Gaming Chair | $399 $359.99 at Dell (save $40)

If you want to treat your butt right, this Alienware gaming chair is an uncompromisingly comfy chair that's easy to assemble. These chairs rarely go on sale, so whenever we see a price drop, our ears tend to perk up.

View Deal

Maingear Forma R and GT | $359 $334 at Maingear (save $25)

Thee are on the pricier side of gaming chairs, but are well built with a bevy of creature comforts, like 4D adjustable armrests, 165 degrees of reclining, full tilt capability, and included micro fleece breathable memory foam headrest pillow and lumbar support. The GT model is bigger and holds more weight, and costs the same.

View Deal

Cyber Monday Office Chair deals

Steelcase Gesture | $999 $849.15 at Steelcase

A god-tier chair. Genuinely the most comfortable office chair you can buy, and the price shows it, though a slight $150 discount is on offer right now. You'll also find Steelcase discounts on Amazon.View Deal

Tempur-Pedic Task Chair | $349.99 $199.99 at Staples (42% off)

If you're in the market for a comfortable office chair without the gaming aesthetic, Staples has the Tempur-Pedic TP8000 task chair available for 42% off. It features TEMPUR memory foam cushion to keep your butt comfortable all day long.View Deal

What to look out for in a Cyber Monday gaming chair

Durability has to be one of the key tenets of any Cyber Monday gaming chair purchase, as does support. If your bargain purchase starts to expose its metal frame six weeks into life as your gaming throne, and the padding sags depressingly, then you might as well be perched on top of a beer keg for all the support you're getting.

At the very least, you need to make sure that the gaming chair you have your eye on can offer some lumbar support, as well as adjustable arm rests. When you're typing or WSADing at a desk, those elbows need to be raised just so. Neck pillows, or adjustable head rest, are also worthy of your time and money, but you also want to make sure you actually fit too.

It's not always easy to get a bead on a chair's size from an online search, so always check the measurements before dropping a dollar on a new seat. There will be maximum height and weight recommendations for most chairs, and that's absolutely worth paying attention to.