Cyan teases something in the works for the 25th anniversary of Myst

Myst is one of my favorite games of all time and it deserves every plaudit it's received over the years, regardless of what this guy says. It's been 25 years, in fact: Myst was originally released in September 1993, meaning that its 25th anniversary is now about six months away. And it appears that developer Cyan isn't going to let it pass unremarked.

The studio went on mini-tweetstorm earlier this week, posting a series of images that ultimately spelled out, "Perhaps the ending has not yet been written." Cyan recently announced a new VR game called Firmament and had success in 2016 with Obduction, but these images were distinctly Myst-like—the game is all about magic books that lead to fantastical "Ages"—and in case there was any doubt, the tweets concluded with this:

The same image is also posted at myst.com. Unfortunately, that's currently all there is to see right now, so what's actually in the works is—rather like a typical Myst puzzle—anyone's guess. The smart money is on a remastered release— Myst and some of its sequels are still available on Steam and GOG, but their visual glory is long-faded and the interface is painful—but it could be a new sequel in the works too. Cyan hasn't said anything more about it so far, but I'll let you know when it does.