Cuphead has sold more than one million copies

The old-fashioned platformer Cuphead is pretty great: "A nails-hard 2D shooter where you fight outlandish bosses, interspersed with palate-cleansing run-and-gun sections," as we put it in our very positive review. That high degree of difficulty is well known, and but it doesn't seem to be overly off-putting.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you very much!!! Cuphead has sold over one million copies!https://t.co/nHSCe3oKMoOctober 13, 2017

"Cuphead has only been out for two weeks and we never could have dreamed of the reception we’ve received from our amazing fans! Today, we wanted to take a moment to thank each and every one of you for your support and we’re excited to share that Cuphead has gone platinum with over 1 million units sold!" Chad and Jared Moldenhauer of Studio MDHR said. Although the platforms weren't specified, I'm confident they mean the sum across Xbox and PC.

"We have worked tirelessly over the past few years to deliver a game that remained true to our vision and we are both humbled and excited that so many people from around the world are playing Cuphead—it truly makes it all worth it. From all of us at StudioMDHR, thanks again for your support!"

Cuphead is out for the PC and Xbox One, and by all appearances the bulk of players are actually on PC: More than 575,000 people own it on Steam, according to Steam Spy, and it's also available on GOG and the Microsoft Store.