Crysis 3 performance issues caused by ropey physics

We already knew that Crysis 3 wanted to punish PCs with its graphical clout, but on release players started to report serious framerate drops affecting even SLI'd GTX 680s. Have Crytek prettied the game to a point where high-end GPUs can't handle the show? Not quite.

The problem, it seems, is ropes.

MaLDo, the creator of the amazing Crysis 2 enhancement mod MaLDoHD , spotted the issue and managed to work out the cause of the performance dip, experienced throughout the first level. "The real problem are the moving ropes," he writes . "Sounds weird, right?" It does! But he's got proof.

More examples have been posted to MaLDo's blog .

Maybe now the reason for the performance problem has been isolated, Crytek can be roped into releasing a fix.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
