Crysis 3 multiplayer trailer: 16-player support for PC version, New York social feed

The Crysis 3 Department of Trailer Distribution has distributed yet another Crysis 3 trailer - it's what they do! This one weaves a tale of two multiplayer modes, Hunter and Crash-Site, and reveals that the PC version will support 16 players, while the consoles will support 12. It also shows off loadout customization and the "New York Feed," an interactive map of the city which displays information about your friends and creates "custom generated achievements" to compete for.

That is if nothing melts or you don't spend too long looking at pretty toad textures and lens flares .