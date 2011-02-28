Crysis 2 trailer shows the advantages of invisibility

The advantages of being able to turn yourself completely invisible are fairly obvious, but much more exciting when set to Sinatra. The new Crysis 2 trailer is a handy guide to being an invisi-dick in the game. You can sneakily throw down some remotely detonated C4 while your opponent's not looking, or just run right up to their face and punch them with your invisible fist. We can look forward to using the power when the game's released on March 22 in the US, and March 25 in Europe.