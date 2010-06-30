Crysis 2 trailer: re-taking Grand Central station

We've just put up a video of Crysis 2 that's pretending to be a shaky live video feed from New York. The new aliens are designed to act more like troops than monsters, to help combat the traditional dilemma Crytek find themselves in when they introduce the mutants or the squid aliens who can only be destroyed if you hose them down with bullets and abandon your super-cool tactics. Hang on, what's that bursting into Grand Central Station half way through?

At least you can choke the aliens this time. Bit of a gamble, really, assuming that's their only trachea. Maybe the aliens will have throwable alien chickens that bumble around the landing site?