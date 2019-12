Crysis 2 is to be capable of being played in 3D, in both the single player story and competitive multiplayer according to a story in USA Today . Cervat Yerli, the Crytek CEO, said "the success of 3-D movies like Avatar and the introduction of 3-D TVs from the hardware manufacturers tells us that this is the next big movement in entertainment, much like HD was years ago." But are you going to fork out for the inevitable 3D goggles?