Crypt of the Necrodancer update adds two new soundtracks

Oh look—here's a sizable update for rhythm roguelike (somehow, it's still the only one) Crypt of the Necrodancer, that adds a whopping two new playable soundtracks to the game. Soundtrack the first is a "retro freestyle" OST by Shovel Knight composer Virt, while the second is a work of "pulse pounding synthwave" from Girlfriend Records. You can switch between the current soundtrack, and these new ones, from the menu.

There are also a load of bug fixes, but more importantly for those of us that don't yet own Necrodancer, there's a sale on Steam . You'll save 67% if you buy the game in the next 30-and-a-bit hours, which sounds like a bonny deal indeed.