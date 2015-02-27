Crowfall Kickstarter funded in under three days

It's still very early days for Crowfall, the MMO we previewed earlier this week, but even at this stage it's attracting an awful lot of attention: Less than three days after it began, the Crowfall Kickstarter has blown past its $800,000 funding goal.

Developer ArtCraft Entertainment describes Crowfall as a "massively multiplayer online throne war simulator," and unlike other MMOs, this one will feature discrete battles, with distinct beginnings and endings, that take place across multiple worlds. Development is being headed by two veterans of the MMO business, Gordon Walton, formerly the executive producer of Ultima Online, The Sims Online, Star Wars: Galaxies, and Star Wars: The Old Republic, and J. Todd Coleman, creative director on Shadowbane, Wizard 101, and Pirate 101.

"We are floored and humbled by the response from our community," Walton said. "We hoped that the vision behind Crowfall would help it find an audience, but we didn’t expect to exceed our target so quickly."

In fact, Crowfall didn't even offer any stretch goals until yesterday, when ArtCraft tossed out a couple in an update: First, to hire a dedicated FX artist, and second, to implement mounts and caravans. Interestingly, neither stretch goal has a dollar amount attached, but how quickly the money is rolling in—and with 27 days left to go in the Kickstarter—I'd say it's a good bet they'll be achieved.

The Crowfall Kickstarter runs until March 26.