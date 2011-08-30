Crack the Deus Ex: Human Revolution code

Have you seen the cryptic code on the Deus Ex: Human Revolution title screen? Reddit has , and its codebreakers are already at work. A URL? An SQL injection? Part of a longer reference to Megadeth? All theories are welcome, and if you're looking for a hacking challenge slightly more involved than realising you can click multiple nodes at once when attacking systems, here you go.

This mysterious code follows up promises of a special announcement yesterday, which could be anything from DLC to news of an expansion, to a slightly premature celebration of Deus Ex at least temporarily kicking Zumba Fitness from its perch on the Top 10. At the very least, it looks like there's something interesting on the way, regardless of how long it takes this code to be cracked open.