Counter-Strike: Global Offensive beta gets 15 vs 15 play, "chickens added to Inferno"

The CS:GO beta is evolving. A post on the official Counter-Strike site yesterday announced the addition of more players to official maps. The update is one of the "most requested map features", according to the devs, and arrives as part of a larger update that rebalances a bunch of weapons based on feedback and data gathered from the community. Burst fire has been smoothened out, bullet tracers are more visible and, most importantly, chickens have been "added to inferno", which is a monstrous patch note if ever there was one. Here's the full changelist, as it appears on Steam .

Gameplay:



Updated weapons based on performance metrics:

Slightly increased the damage for the fiveseven to keep it on par with other pistols.

Lowered the max width of the recoil patterns for the MG's to make them better for their price point.

Lowered the spread on the Negev to be more in line with the m249.

Improvements have been made to burst fire and tapping.

Added player spawns to all maps to support up to 30 players.

Player spawns are now randomly selected from a prioritized list of spawn locations in order to better support more players per map.

Adjusted bot behavior to fix the “antline” looking behavior.

Added support for server operators to specify tick rate with the –tickrate parameter.

Physics simulation tick rate now set to be the same as the game tick interval.

Bullet tracers have had improvements made to speed, visual effect, and frequency.

Chickens added to Inferno

UI



The Server Browser sorts Favorites and Lan tabs by ping rather than Tags.

The radar will no longer display an 'X' for dying players when they are not within sight of the player or player's teammate.

Weapons with a burst mode will now show which state the gun is in on the ammo panel.

Input device is now locked to whatever device launched the game session.

Updated the Kevlar and Kevlar + Helmet buy menu images.

Updated the Domination icons.

Audio



Footsteps update position more often by shifting position determination to client side entity tracking.

Tuned ambient sounds in most maps

Bug Fixes