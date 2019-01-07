Corsair is creating a better RGB experience with its new Capellix LEDs

In a surprise announcement during a press conference today, Corsair revealed its innovative Capellix LEDs, a new way to attach LEDs to RGB components. The new method promises to give users a better RGB experience through higher density LEDs that are brighter and more efficient, and have a lower power consumption along with a longer life-span.

As explained during the press conference, traditional LEDs are mounted into a large SMD package, which requires a large surface mount. Basically, that limits the total surface area to which LEDs can be attached. The more limited the space, the less efficient and less bright the LEDs will be. With a partnership with Primax, Corsair developed a new manufacturing method that allows the miniature LED dies to be placed directly onto a PCB. The results speak for themselves.

The new Capellix LEDs are just 0.2mm cubed vs 2.8mm cubed in size, up to 60 percent brighter and up to 60% more efficient, with up to 40% lower power consumption and up to 35% longer life. But that's not even the half of it.

Corsair not only has plans to roll out its new Capellix LEDs to all its RGB components and peripherals, but it also announced that they will be a part of their new Dominator Platinum RGB memory, which features 12 individually addressable RGB LEDs per module and will be fully iCue compatible.

Corsair plans to officially launch the Dominator Platinum RGB in February 2019. We'll have more information on other Corsair Capellix LED RGB components and peripherals as it becomes available.