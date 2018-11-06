Cooler Master’s newest gaming headsets kick RGB lighting to the curb

I did a double take when Cooler Master sent over information about its newest gaming headsets, neither of which have RGB lighting. Curious, I checked the calendar, and sure enough it's still 2018. So, what gives?

Cooler Master's MH752 and MH751 are both a bit of an oddity in the gaming space, but in a good way. Instead of flashing lights and a gaudy design, Cooler Master appears to have kept things simple—even the model names are comparatively tame to some other gaming headsets that are out there. It all feels a bit refreshing.

"No flashy lights or bizarre tribal logos—sleek, pitch-black styling keeps it classy," Cooler Master says.

Of course, comfort and sound quality are what matter most. I can't speak to either of those because I haven't spent any hands-on time with either headset. However, I can pass along some specs.

The MH752 and MH751 look identical, though the MH752 is slightly heavier at 0.75 pounds (0.55 pounds if you factor out the cable), versus 0.62 pounds for the MH751 (also 0.55 pounds without the cable). Each headset is made of steel and plastic (headband), with PU leather on the earcups.

Both also come equipped with 40mm neodymium drivers with a rated 20-20,000Hz frequency response. The primary difference between the two is that the higher-end MH752 adds a USB DAC with virtual 7.1 surround sound support, and hence it costs a little more. It also has an inline volume controller.

The other difference is connectivity. Both connect to devices by way of a 3.5mm audio jack and come with a removable cable that locks into place. The MH752 also comes with a removable USB cable.

Neither of these are budget headsets, in terms of price, but they're not all that expensive either—the MH752 costs $99.99 (€99.99) and the MH751 runs $79.99 (€79.99). They will be available within the next couple of weeks.