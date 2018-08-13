Cooler Master and AMD team up on an easy-to-install air cooler for Threadripper

Cooler Master just unveiled a beastly air cooling solution for AMD's second generation Threadripper lineup. Called the Wraith Ripper, this dual-tower cooler is actually the official cooler for the newest round of Threadripper CPUs, including the 32-core/64-thread Threadripper 2990WX that became available today.

The Threadripper 2990WX is the first of four planned 2nd-gen Threadripper SKUs. It also has the most cores and threads, and is one of two SKUs with a 250W TDP. The other two both have a 180W TDP. Cooler Master's Wraith Ripper is designed to cool them all, and do so "under the most strenuous conditions."

This is a big cooler, measuring 160.5mm (H) x 132.3mm (W) x 150mm (L), or 6.3 x 5.2. x 5.9 inches. Two large aluminum finned heatsinks sandwich a 120mm MasterAir Pro Service cooling fan, while seven heatpipes help whisk heat away from the metal base.

"Mounted between the dual tower heatsinks, the MasterAir Pro Servo enables a push-pull configuration by pulling cool air though one heatsink and expelling through the other to maintain thermal integrity and maximum performance of the CPU," Cooler Master explains.

Cooler Master touts easy installation with an exclusive all-in-one Threadripper mounting design. Users do not have to install an additional bracket or backplate, just screw it in from the top, the company says.

Of course, there is RGB lighting too. Lest onlookers wonder what you might be running, it says "AMD Ryzen Threadripper" on the top of the cooler. This lights up, along with two strips that create a sort of runway for the Threadripper branding.

We have not tested this cooler so we can't say how well it performs. What we can say is that it's on the pricier side of air cooling—it will be available in September with a $119.99 MSRP.