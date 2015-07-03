Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! announcement makes me hungry

I've had breakfast, and now I want an early lunch, and it's all the fault of Cook, Serve, Delicious! developers Vertigo Gaming. They've just announced a sequel to their cooking/restaurant management game, and its food looks so tasty I could just reach into my screen and great now I need stitches. While I send them the bill for my medical treatment, here's Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!'s mouth-watering announcement trailer:

CSD2 "has you rebuilding your own restaurant in a massive skyscraper, earning money by cooking and serving customers delicious food and building up your restaurant’s reputation from a zero star dilapidated café to a five star world famous restaurant. Along the way you’ll jump into other restaurants in the tower for shift work, star in the biggest reality cooking show ever, participate in tournaments all over the world, uncover mysterious ingredients, and tons, tons more".

The original is on Steam here if you're curious, while this sequel is due in 2016.