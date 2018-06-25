Conan Exiles DLC introduces buildings and armour from Khitai

Conan Exiles, which really only features the titular barbarian-king for a couple of minutes, is showing some love to Khitan players, and fans of the Khitan aesthetic with its first piece of post-launch DLC: The Imperial East Pack. Buildings, furniture, weapons and armour with a distinct Khitan bent can all be crafted using the DLC, adding a bit more variety of the Exiled Lands.

In Robert E. Howard’s prehistoric Hyborian Age, Khitai is a stand-in for Imperial China, and more generally east Asia, and the DLC very much leans into the familiar stuff, so expect Chinese dragons, pagodas and very ornate armour. Take a gander and what you’ll get in the trailer below.

DLC is only part of Funcom’s post-launch plans for their cock-swinging survival game, and more free updates are being planned as well.

“We’re excited to have launched the first DLC for Conan Exiles, but DLCs are only one part of the post-launch strategy for the game,” says Funcom creative director, Joel Bylos. “We are also working on bug and stability fixes along with several free updates, including pets and taming, new dungeons, a new religion and more. These are all large, game-altering updates that will be provided free to all players.”

The Imperial East Pack is available now for £8.99/$9.99 on Steam.