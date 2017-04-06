Conan Exiles adds a new dungeon and fixes malfunctioning ostriches

Below the Unnamed City—which frankly, if you're going to call it the Unnamed City you could probably just go ahead and give it a name, like Conandelphia or Exileville or Cincinnati—there lies a vast sewer system, and in those darkened tunnels lie new weapons, items, and a large, slimy, goo-spitting boss monster.

The latest update for Early Access survival sandbox Conan Exiles adds this new sewer dungeon, called The Dregs, suitable for mid-level characters. The sewer is filled with albino komodos, the undead, and a few puzzles to solve. Brave the depths and defeat the new boss, the Abysmal Remnant (see, even that has a name), and "great awards await" according to the post on the Exiles dev blog.

Those awards: new recipes and resources that will allow you to craft phosphorous torches (which will burn even under water), armor made from reptile hide, plus a new sword, dagger, and bolts and arrows. Check out the trailer below.

Naturally, the update also includes fixes for bugs and exploits, balance changes, and visual improvements. Also, ostriches "no longer go bonkers" when you hit them with a truncheon, according to the patch notes. I dunno, going bonkers when someone bashes you with a club feels like a perfectly natural reaction to me, so I'm not sure why that required a fix.

You can see the full patch notes below.

New content

Added "The Dregs" which is a level 10-20 group encounter, soloable at level 30+

Added new recipes which can be obtained from exploring the new dungeon

Added new armor and melee weapons recipes

Added new ranged ammunition recipes

Added new consumables recipes

All reptiles now drop reptile hide

Added several chests of different tiers to the dungeon

General bug fixes and improvements

EXPLOIT FIX: Fixed a case where you could duplicate Avatars

Fixed a case where you could duplicate Avatars Fixed a client crash when having a thrall in your inventory and attempting to dye an armor piece

Lootbags now properly allow you to add to a stack during looting

Equipped items can now also show tooltips

Overlapping structure pieces can no longer be made to float

Stability now propagates correctly across pillars. Lowest pillars support higher pillar

Upgrading foundations no longer destroys placeables on them

Fixed some cases of disappearing items

Fixed invisible collision on Blacksmith's Benches

Blacksmith Benches no longer play audio if no thrall is present

Imps, ostriches and other non-humanoids no longer go bonkers if you hit them with a truncheon

Trophies and wall lanterns can be placed correctly on walls

Fixed a client crash if you died with a thrall in your inventory

It is no longer possible to summon an Avatar while in mid air

The True Names of gods will now decay within 48 hours

Binding to a bedroll now respawns player correctly on death

EXPLOIT FIX: Fixed armor duplication on unconcious bodies

Fixed armor duplication on unconcious bodies If you put stackable items (arrows) in a container and restart then stacksize should no longer be set to 1

Explosive Jars no longer cause dmg if structural dmg is disabled

Yellow Lotus Potions no longer duplicate if moving out of render range

Balance and gameplay fixes

NPCs in camps should ignore land claim system

Lootbags no longer give shelter

Interaction System now selects objects closest to center of the screen

Disabled 2H spear secondary attack

Re-enabled the hammer secondary attack

It should now be easier to interact with loot bags dropped on trebuchet foundations

Thrall armorers (especially tier 3 and 4) now have more recipes

Trebuchet can no longer inflict damage to structures during PvP and PvE time restrictions

Added warning notification before you start to take damage from hunger or thirst

Visual improvements

Fixed problems with the character legs during attack, crouch and gathering animations

Fixed several trees which looked like they had underwater animations in the distance

NPCs (and Hyenas in particular) should no longer shake/move when attacking in close proximity to another NPC

Fixed certain building pieces disappearing at long range

NPCs now animate correctly at distance on local play

Performance and tech fixes

Disabled moonlight during day

Fixed a server crash when attacking indestructible structures with Avatars

Text and localization

Added tooltip to server settings panel

Additional localization for RU, PL and BR translations

Character creation