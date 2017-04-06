Conan Exiles adds a new dungeon and fixes malfunctioning ostriches

Below the Unnamed City—which frankly, if you're going to call it the Unnamed City you could probably just go ahead and give it a name, like Conandelphia or Exileville or Cincinnati—there lies a vast sewer system, and in those darkened tunnels lie new weapons, items, and a large, slimy, goo-spitting boss monster.
The latest update for Early Access survival sandbox Conan Exiles adds this new sewer dungeon, called The Dregs, suitable for mid-level characters. The sewer is filled with albino komodos, the undead, and a few puzzles to solve. Brave the depths and defeat the new boss, the Abysmal Remnant (see, even that has a name), and "great awards await" according to the post on the Exiles dev blog.
Those awards: new recipes and resources that will allow you to craft phosphorous torches (which will burn even under water), armor made from reptile hide, plus a new sword, dagger, and bolts and arrows. Check out the trailer below.
Naturally, the update also includes fixes for bugs and exploits, balance changes, and visual improvements. Also, ostriches "no longer go bonkers" when you hit them with a truncheon, according to the patch notes. I dunno, going bonkers when someone bashes you with a club feels like a perfectly natural reaction to me, so I'm not sure why that required a fix.
You can see the full patch notes below.
New content
- Added "The Dregs" which is a level 10-20 group encounter, soloable at level 30+
- Added new recipes which can be obtained from exploring the new dungeon
- Added new armor and melee weapons recipes
- Added new ranged ammunition recipes
- Added new consumables recipes
- All reptiles now drop reptile hide
- Added several chests of different tiers to the dungeon
General bug fixes and improvements
- EXPLOIT FIX: Fixed a case where you could duplicate Avatars
- Fixed a client crash when having a thrall in your inventory and attempting to dye an armor piece
- Lootbags now properly allow you to add to a stack during looting
- Equipped items can now also show tooltips
- Overlapping structure pieces can no longer be made to float
- Stability now propagates correctly across pillars. Lowest pillars support higher pillar
- Upgrading foundations no longer destroys placeables on them
- Fixed some cases of disappearing items
- Fixed invisible collision on Blacksmith's Benches
- Blacksmith Benches no longer play audio if no thrall is present
- Imps, ostriches and other non-humanoids no longer go bonkers if you hit them with a truncheon
- Trophies and wall lanterns can be placed correctly on walls
- Fixed a client crash if you died with a thrall in your inventory
- It is no longer possible to summon an Avatar while in mid air
- The True Names of gods will now decay within 48 hours
- Binding to a bedroll now respawns player correctly on death
- EXPLOIT FIX: Fixed armor duplication on unconcious bodies
- If you put stackable items (arrows) in a container and restart then stacksize should no longer be set to 1
- Explosive Jars no longer cause dmg if structural dmg is disabled
- Yellow Lotus Potions no longer duplicate if moving out of render range
Balance and gameplay fixes
- NPCs in camps should ignore land claim system
- Lootbags no longer give shelter
- Interaction System now selects objects closest to center of the screen
- Disabled 2H spear secondary attack
- Re-enabled the hammer secondary attack
- It should now be easier to interact with loot bags dropped on trebuchet foundations
- Thrall armorers (especially tier 3 and 4) now have more recipes
- Trebuchet can no longer inflict damage to structures during PvP and PvE time restrictions
- Added warning notification before you start to take damage from hunger or thirst
Visual improvements
- Fixed problems with the character legs during attack, crouch and gathering animations
- Fixed several trees which looked like they had underwater animations in the distance
- NPCs (and Hyenas in particular) should no longer shake/move when attacking in close proximity to another NPC
- Fixed certain building pieces disappearing at long range
- NPCs now animate correctly at distance on local play
Performance and tech fixes
- Disabled moonlight during day
- Fixed a server crash when attacking indestructible structures with Avatars
Text and localization
- Added tooltip to server settings panel
- Additional localization for RU, PL and BR translations
Character creation
- Added better descriptions to the gods
- Various GUI and text fixes
- Fixed problems with color picker for eyes