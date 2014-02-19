Company of Heroes 2 adds new server system and map in Aftermath update

Multiplayer lag is the primary enemy of Company of Heroes 2's new Aftermath update . Launched yesterday, the RTS's new features boast an improved server system that should bring a better, more stable experience to the online battlefield, according to developer Relic Entertainment. Aftermath also includes new combat balancing, a community-made map, and a more efficient surrender mechanic.

Relic's new "Battle Servers" will now act as a go-between for CoH 2's online multiplayer matches instead of connecting players to each other directly, as was the case previously. The new servers should mean that a single lagging computer won't slow down the entire match, even in larger games, according to Relic's community manager Jeffery Simpson.

"With the new system players will be connected directly to a Battle Server, which will relay game information between players," Simpson writes . "If one player has a poor connection, only their game will be affected."

In a nod to user-created content, the new community map—Crossing in the Woods—appears thanks to the work of player OnkelSam and can host matches of two to four players. Relic initially released map-making tools back in November , and the developer is calling Crossing in the Woods the "first of many" community maps to be added to the game. The full list of Aftermath tweaks and changes to CoH 2 can be found here and you can check out the update's trailer below.

Thanks, PCGamesN .