How to get Twitch drops by watching Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

Take a break from playing Call of Duty and earn free items by watching Call of Duty in the Modern Warfare and Warzone Twitch drops event. Season 4 has already introduced new maps, operators and more, but now it's time for some free goodies. By tuning into specific Twitch streams over the next couple of days, you can get your hands on a spray, emblem and assault rifle blueprint.

If you have three hours to spare, you may as well add some new items to your inventory. The three drops can be equipped in Modern Warfare Multiplayer, Warzone, and Special Ops, so it's worth picking them up before the event ends at 10am PT/ 1pm ET/ 6pm BST on July 16.

Here's how to earn each item by linking your Call of Duty and Twitch accounts.

How to get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare & Warzone Twitch drops

Earning Twitch drops is pretty straightforward, but before settling down to watch your Modern Warfare and Warzone streams of choice, it's important to verify that your accounts are linked. Here's what you need to do to get started:

Ensure you have a Call of Duty account and log in.

Link your Call of Duty and Twitch accounts by clicking on your account name and selecting Linked Accounts from the drop down menu. Scroll down and choose Link with Twitch Account , then sign in with your Twitch credentials.

from the drop down menu. Scroll down and choose , then sign in with your Twitch credentials. Tune into CoD: Modern Warfare and Warzone streams that display the 'drops enabled' callout when you click on them.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare & Warzone Twitch drops rewards

You'll have to watch a fair amount of CoD: Modern Warfare and Warzone in order to receive the Twitch drops, but its worth it. Here's what you can expect:

Watch for one hour: ‘Censory Overload’ spray

‘Censory Overload’ spray Watch for two hours: ‘Love the Bomb’ emblem

‘Love the Bomb’ emblem Watch for three hours: ‘Bloodstream’ assault rifle weapon blueprint

The Bloodstream blueprint is a version of the Grau 5.56 assault rifle, which is already a powerful weapon that's worth adding to your loadouts. Its Tac Laser stabilises your shots, while the Sleight of Hand perk allows you to reload weapons faster.

It takes a while to unlock all the attachments for weapons, so an extra blueprint is always useful. You may even pick up some helpful tips from the streamers you watch along the way.