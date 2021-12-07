Here's when Ricochet Anti-Cheat is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone

It's a busy week to be a Call of Duty: Warzone player. Raven is preparing to drop a huge Warzone Pacific update that's adding 40 new weapons, a new battle pass, and of course, a big new map. One of the most important additions in the Pacific update flying under the radar is the arrival of Ricochet Anti-Cheat, Call of Duty's proprietary anti-cheat tool.

Activision developed Ricochet to tackle Warzone's well-documented cheating problem, which has seen offenders freely use wallhacks and aimbots, become invincible, and even remotely crash other players' games. To aid in that goal, tomorrow's Warzone update on PC will include Ricochet's kernel-level driver. Similar to Riot's effective Vanguard anti-cheat, Ricochet will theoretically benefit from a deep level of access to your PC and make it easier to detect cheating programs.

Ricochet has already been in effect in Call of Duty: Vanguard without the kernel-level driver since it launched last month, but this week the kernel-level driver will be deployed in Warzone (with Vanguard to follow later). Ricochet isn't rolling out all at once when the new Caldera Pacific map unlocks, though. Some regions will have to wait a bit longer.

Warzone Ricochet Anti-Cheat release time

Activision's latest anti-cheat update doesn't include an exact time that the kernel-level driver will appear (the blog post doesn't even mention a specific day), but it's probably safe to assume it's coming sometime Wednesday Dec. 8, starting with the Asia-Pacific region. Other regions will follow soon after, apparently.

The publisher is segmenting the release to "monitor stability, collect feedback, and make any required updates" before Ricochet goes worldwide. Players will apparently know Ricochet is live when they can see the official Ricochet logo on the game's loading screen when booting up.

If you're still not ready to say goodbye to the old Verdansk map, you still have a few hours to play the Last Hours of Verdansk playlist in Warzone. And when you're done, here's everything we know about the new Caldera map so you can properly prepare.