Master Verdansk and Rebirth Island with our Warzone map guide

Where are the best drop locations on Warzone's maps? Finding the best loot in Verdansk and Rebirth Island will get you off to a good start, but you'll need to keep your eyes peeled for nearby opponents. Like other battle royale games, these maps have their fair share of hot zones. But there's room to drop into a calmer zone, if you don't fancy bundling into a firefight immediately.

Whether you want to hop straight into the action, or prefer scraping up enough cash to afford one of the best Warzone loadouts, knowing these maps will help you survive the treacherous path that leads to the final circle. Let's cover the hot zones and loot in each region, and take a sneaky look at the rumours surrounding a new Warzone map.

Warzone Verdansk map: Where's the best loot?

The best Warzone loot can be found in supply boxes scattered across the map. The valuable items found in these chests are random, containing weapons (often blueprints with pre-fitted attachments), field upgrades, cash, and even the occasional killstreak. However, it's always worth keeping an eye out for the rarer, orange boxes, which hold better gear such as gas masks and armor satchels that let you hold more armor plates.

The loot-filled areas are:

Verdansk International Airport

Karst River Quarry

Verdansk Stadium (Now open)

Gorengard Lumber Yard

Downtown Tavorsk District

Barakett Promenade East

City of Verdansk Port

Zordaya Prison Complex

Verdansk Hospital

BCH TV Station

Storage Town

Atlas Superstore

Verdansk Train Station

Warzone Verdansk map: Where are the hot zones?

Hot zones are where you can expect the most bloodshed to go down at the very beginning of the game. Whether you want to avoid them so you can loot in peace or find somewhere to immediately bloody your hands, refer to the map above. The hot zones I've noticed are marked with red skulls. It's no coincidence that these locations also coincide with loot-rich spots.

Here's a list of the hot zones shown on the map above:

Verdansk Stadium

Verdansk International Airport

Atlas Superstore

Verdansk Hospital

Downtown Tavorsk District

Zordaya Prison Complex

Karst River Quarry

Warzone Rebirth Island map: Best drop locations

Rebirth Island is a much smaller map, currently available in its own playlist. Modes like Rebirth Mini Royale Quads/ Duos are fast-paced matches that take place in condensed areas on the island. If you're hoping to run into other squads quickly as you hunt for the best Warzone guns, here are the best Rebirth Island drop locations:

Prison Block

Decon Zone

Chemical Engineering

Factory

There are also five ammo caches across Rebirth Island, found in: Factory, Chemical Engineering, Security Area, east of Construction Site, and west of Decon Zone.

Is there a new Warzone map on the way?

There are rumours about a new Warzone map for a while now, and a few leaks suggest that it'll be arriving sooner rather than later. In January, ModernWarzone tweeted that one of the points of interest in the upcoming map "is called 'Weather Station' at the moment".

They also reported that the "closest POI to it was called 'Ski Slopes' which we know is the Fireteam map Alpine" from Black Ops: Cold War. At present, fans are speculating that Summit—a multiplayer map from Call of Duty: Black Ops could also feature in the new map.

TheGamingRevolution put together a video outlining how the next Warzone map may look. The video outlines that the new map is expected to be set in the Ural Mountains in Russia. TheGamingRevolution also believes that Ski Slopes and Weather Station will be on the map, along with the following zones lifted from the Cold War Fireteam maps:

Golova

Duga

Mines

Battery

Ruka

Zoo

Chemical Lab

Swamps

Sanatorium

One of the POI’s for the next #Warzone map is called “Weather Station” at the moment. The closest POI to it was called “Ski Slopes” which we now know is the Fireteam map Alpine in #BlackOpsColdWar. Could this end up being summit from Black Ops 1? 🤔January 11, 2021

Interestingly, the rumours suggest that the new map could be larger than Verdansk, spreading across an 8x8 grid. There's also mention of the 'Mt. Yamantau bunker', which is referenced on a sheet of paper found on Rebirth Island. Mount Yamantau is a place in the IRL Ural Mountains, which would be a great addition to Infinity Ward's collection of Warzone bunkers.

Both sources have leaked accurate information in the past, and as both have mentioned similar details, it's possible that we'll be exploring a new map as soon as this Spring. Warzone and Cold War unified in Season 1, so I wouldn't be surprised if more Cold War content finds its way into Warzone. It's currently unclear what will happen to Verdansk and Rebirth Island, so I'll update this guide when more information is revealed.

While there's no official word from Activision yet, the leaks so far suggest that the new Warzone map will release in March 2021. Considering that Warzone launched in March 2020, it seems fitting that we'll receive a fresh map to celebrate its first anniversary.