Everything we know about the RAI K-84 Wonder Weapon in Call of Duty: Cold War

Want to try out the Cold War Firebase Z Wonder Weapon? The R.A.I. K-84 is a powerful rifle, capable of downing the ambling undead in just a few shots. There are a couple of ways to get your hands on the rare weapon, but it looks as though we're still waiting on the Firebase Z Easter Egg to drop before we can build it ourselves.

While you cannot piece it together yourself at present, players have already worked out how to retrieve some of the weapon components, so I've outlined that below. If you're keen to take the gun for a spin, you can also find the R.A.I. K-84 rifle in Mystery Boxes on the map. I'll update this guide once the rest of the Zombies content unlocks, but for now, here's how to get the Firebase Z Wonder Weapon in Call of Duty: Cold War, including the items you'll need to find to build it.

How to get the Cold War Firebase Z Wonder Weapon

Get it from a Mystery Box

There are two ways that you can get your hands on the RAI K-84 wonder weapon. One way is to part with 950 points and hope that it appears in a Mystery Box. There's a lot of luck involved here as this rare weapon won't be a guaranteed drop every time. However, this seems to be the only way to retrieve the weapon at the moment.

It'll also be possible to collect the various weapon parts and build the RAI K-84 yourself, but you can only complete the first four steps. Below you'll find out how to get all the parts available so far.

How to get the RAI K-84 blueprint and components

Before you can begin piecing this powerful ray rifle together, you need a blueprint to work from. Head to the Weapons Lab on the Firebase Z map. Just left of the computer terminal you'll see a board with the RAI K-84 Blueprint energy rifle schematics pinned to it. Pick up the blueprint and prepare to hunt down the components in order to build it.

Kuhlklay's eye

Exit the Weapons Lab and walk forward, past the burning vehicle. Continue in this direction and follow the purple arrows, which will lead you up some stairs. Walk past the Pack-A-Punch machine, down more stairs, and head outside to an area with palm trees. Follow the winding path down the slope until you reach a burning tank with a zombie propped up against it. If you hover over the zombie, you'll see that it's Dimitri Kuhlklay. Interact with it to retrieve Kuhlklay's eye.

Kuhlklay's Diary

Retrace your steps and run back to the Weapons Lab. Interact with the computer terminal and use the Retina Scanner. A drawer will open in the desk, revealing a locker key. Grab it and open the locker in the Barracks 2 building to collect the intel, which happens to be Kuhlklay's Diary.

Barrel Assembly

A Mimic will appear shortly after, and you'll need to kill it to grab the Barrel Assembly weapon part. Doctor Strauss confirms that this is definitely part of the Aetherium rifle prototype.

Uncharged Power Cell

Next up, you need to kill a Mangler zombie, which will drop an Uncharged Power Cell. As Doctor Strauss outlines, this will need to be charged before it can be used, so let's head back to the Weapons Lab. Interact with the computer terminal again so that it starts beeping, then head over to the table on the right with the large B521 shell on it. There's a small battery charger here that you can use to charge the Power Cell.

If you try to pick up the cell, Doctor Strauss warns you it hasn't fully charged. It appears that we aren't able to build the full weapon just yet, but Treyarch has confirmed that the main Easter egg quest will be disabled until February 5 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET / 5PM GMT to give all players a chance to start the hunt at the same time. I'll update this guide with the next steps, once we're able to progress further.