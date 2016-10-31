ClusterTruck now has ten new Halloween-themed levels

ClusterTruck, ie the best truck parkour simulator ever made, received a pretty substantial update at the weekend. A new Halloween-themed world was added, boasting ten new levels with a scary twist. Best of all, the update is free, meaning if you've already finished ClusterTruck and forgotten about it, now's a good reason to go back.

I haven't had the chance to play the new levels yet, but the video below shows what you're in for: basically more of the same, except now with evil floating pumpkin heads, candles, lanterns, darkness... scary stuff, basically. You can also access all the new Halloween assets in the game's level editor.

If you haven't dived in yet, ClusterTruck is also on sale with a 20 percent discount: $11.99 for the standard edition or $14.86 for the Collector's Edition. Though ropey, it's a tonne of fun and comes highly recommended by me.