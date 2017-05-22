PC Gamer Club FAQ

Where's my confirmation email?

When you’ve purchased your PC Gamer membership a confirmation email will be sent to your email account from our official subscription store My Favourite Magazines, please file this incase you have any problems with your subscription.

How do I get my digital issue of PC Gamer Magazine?

When you subscribe to the PC Gamer Legendary tier you will be sent an email containing a access code and option to redeem the UK or US edition of PC Gamer. When you’ve selected the edition you wish to subscribe to, click the appropriate link and enter your access code and follow the download instructions on the order confirmation page. The subscription will continue until such time you decide to leave your PC Gamer Club membership. PC Gamer publishes 13 issues per calendar year.

Please also be aware that if you have an Android device the PC Gamer digital edition subscription is restricted to the following countries:

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia. Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Russia, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States.

How do I access the PC Gamer Club Discord server?

Once you’ve joined the PC Gamer Club, we’ll email you with instructions explaining how to get into our members-only Discord server. That information will enable you to access the server from your browser or Discord app at any time. There you will be able to chat with other PC Gamer Club members, ask us questions, or argue about which is the best Mass Effect game and why we’re wrong about it totally being ME2 .

OK. Well what's the best Warcraft II song?

We like this rendition of the Orc 1 theme by French musician Songe on YouTube, who delivers a haunting guitar solo at 2:28 . Magnifique.

What rules cover the PC Gamer Club Discord community?

The same rules and guidelines apply to chatting in our Discord server as commenting on pcgamer.com. These can be found here . Please note that users who break the rules may have access to the Discord revoked by the moderation team. Complaints and queries related to Discord should be addressed to: editors@pcgamer.com .

When will the recurring payment for my PC Club membership be taken?

Memberships are billed on a monthly basis. For example, if you sign up to your PC Gamer Club Membership on 5th May your next payment will be due on the 5th June.

How do I upgrade my PC Gamer Club membership plan?

In order to upgrade your membership you will need to cancel your standard membership via the unsubscribe page and Re-subscribe to the Legendary membership package.

Do you provide refunds?

Please note the minimum term of any membership is 1 month. Except as set out below, cancellations are not permitted until the end of this minimum term and we will not issue you a refund. Should you wish to cancel after the minimum term, please write to us or call us.

If you are a UK or EU customer, you may cancel your subscription at any time within 14 days of the date of purchase (“Cancellation Period”). Future cannot supply you with content via PC Gamer Club ‘Standard Membership’ or ‘Legendary Membership’ during the Cancellation Period unless you consent to Future doing so. Future will assume that you wish your membership to start immediately unless you advise Future otherwise.

By downloading the digital content comprised within your purchase, you consent to Future providing you with your digital product. You acknowledge and accept that by commencing the download of digital content you will lose your right to cancel your membership within the cancellation period.

How do I cancel my PC Gamer Club membership?

Go to club.pcgamer.com/unsubscribe/ and follow the instructions. Your membership will then terminate at the end of the current billing period.