Claim your free Steam key for Skyborn

Welcome to week one of our massive new series of game giveaways. We've once again teamed up with Bundle Stars to give away hundreds of thousands of free Steam keys every Monday.

Today your free game is Degica's Skyborn, a steampunk RPG that casts you as a plucky mechanic dragged into a city-wide plot. Expect a twisting story and combat in the JRPG mould, all set in a charming world of airships and magic. The game costs $14.99 / £9.99 normally, but until Monday next week, you can grab it here for free.

The giveaway coincides with the launch of Bundle Fest 3, which sees a new bundle launched on Bundle Stars every day for the next two weeks. It begins with today's launch of the Game Makers Mega Bundle—ideal if you've ever toyed with the idea of making a game of your own. The package includes 18 Steam keys at 98% off, which saves $450. The bundle includes the FPS creator, GameGuru, as well as RPG Maker VX Ace and Game Character Hub.

We have 250,000 copies of Skyborn to give away. To claim your free Steam key, simply follow the instructions in the box below, and check in next week for our next big giveaway.