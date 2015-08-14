Civilisation: Beyond Earth free to play this weekend

It's basically the weekend, so I'm going to use that as an excuse for why I got confused when I went to the Steam page for Civilisation: Beyond Earth and it told me it was already in my library, despite the fact that Tom had told me only seconds earlier that Firaxis has made it free to play this weekend.

I'm here to save you from that same split second of confusion. If you go to your Steam library, you will find Beyond Earth available to download and play until the end of Sunday. You've probably got a long list of games on there, so remember to look under S for Sid Meier.

I'm pretty sure they're doing it to encourage people to get on board before the release of the Rising Tide expansion, but who cares? It's a great game—we gave it an 87—and it's free. Cancel your plans.