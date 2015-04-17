Cities: Skylines' next update "the most substantial to date"

Cities: Skylines developer Colossal Order has detailed the next patch for their enjoyable and immensely popular city builder. The update, they say, will be "the most substantial to date", and will introduce new features, tweaks, improvements and "more fun stuff". As with all local city planning, though, it'll take some time before its open to the public.

"As the update is a lot bigger than what we've previously released it's also going to be in development and QA for a longer time," writes the Colossal Order team, "meaning there's going to be at least a month before it's ready to be launched."

What is known is that the update will allow players to create tunnels, and introduce support for wall-to-wall buildings.

What features would you like to see added to Cities: Skylines?