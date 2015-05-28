Chivalry: Medieval Warfare is a weekend freebie on Steam

Torn Banner Studios is holding a Chivalry Community Fest, which will see the addition of new maps and weapons to the bone-crunching first-person brawler Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, some exclusive in-game swag, and free access to the game over the weekend.

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare earned a very respectable review score of 81 around these parts (though you'll have to take my word for it, the review itself isn't online), and while I was less impressed by the Deadliest Warrior DLC that came out in 2013, I still had some stupid fun going full Braveheart with it. And as of 10.00am PDT today you'll be able to try it out for yourself at no charge on Steam.

Chivalry is also being updated with seven new, community-created maps and nine weapons and helms, an exclusive in-game "brand," and a swanky—you might even say foppish—"Muffin Top" hat for players who follow the game on Steam. And finally, if you like what you see, you can snag the game for keepsies for 80 percent off the regular price, which works out to $5/£4.

The Chivalry: Medieval Warfare free weekend wraps up at 11 am PDT on May 31, while the sale price will hold until 10 am PDT on June 1. Enjoy the bludgeoning!