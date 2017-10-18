Here's footage of a Chinese mobile PUBG clone that's also about Terminator 2 somehow

On the back of the success of battle royale games like H1Z1 and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, it's no great surprise that other developers are looking to shoulder their way into the genre. On PC we've already seen GTA Online and Fortnite add BR modes (with some objection on the latter from PUBG Corp), and in August we learned (via this tweet from industry analyst Daniel Ahmad) that a Chinese mobile game based on Terminator 2 would feature an suspiciously PUBG-lookin' BR mode as well.

Today some footage of the mobile game's BR mode surfaced on Reddit in a post from user llllghye. You can peep it above, and wow, yes, that certainly looks very PUBG in a way that one could easily label it a clone. They didn't even change the blue electrical field of death to a different color. Come on! Make it mauve or salmon or coquelicot at least.

From the parts of the UI I can understand in the video (the numbers) it looks like the max player count in the footage is only 11, which wouldn't make for such a gripping BR match unless the map was considerably smaller (though the mobile game is reportedly supposed to support nearly 50 players).

What battle royale has to do with Terminator 2 is a bit unclear to me. Battle royale features competitors gathering weapons and fighting in a shrinking space until only one is left, while Terminator 2 features Linda Hamilton being totally ripped and battling a liquid metal robot from the future that was trying to kill a teenage boy to make him stop talking in his annoyingly screechy voice (I assume that was its goal). Maybe Linda Hamilton is in one of the airdropped supply crates?

The T2 mobile game comes from NetEase, which in partnership with Blizzard also operates online games like Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, and StarCraft 2 in China.