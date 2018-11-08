Check out Elite Dangerous' sleek new ship, the Mamba

A sleek new ship is coming to Elite Dangerous’ Beyond—Chapter 4, which is currently in beta. One day we might end up seeing commercial spaceship adverts sitting next to ones for cars, and when we do, I bet they’ll look a lot like the Mamba’s strangely ominous but also rather slick video reveal above. It’s a lovely space car and, as I approach middle-age, I feel a certain yearning for sporty, red vehicles.

The Mamba is a high-end ship that will set you back around 55 million credits. As well as looking like a racecar, the Mamba can pack a wallop. If you like shooting and going fast, this is probably the ship for you. Check out the stats below.

Mamba Stats

1 Huge, 2 Large and 2 Small Hardpoints

5 Internal Optional slots

Top speed of 316m/s and a boost speed of 387m/s

6.37LY laden FSD range

Approximately 55,000,000 credits

The Mamba will be joined by another ship: the Krait Phantom. It’s lighter and faster than the Krait Mk II, with extra cargo space and several hardpoints. It’s not as heavy-hitting as the other Krait, but Frontier reckons you’ll still be able to hold your own against beefier targets.

Krait Phantom Stats

2 Large and 2 Medium Hardpoints

8 Internal Optional slots

Top speed of 256m/s and a boost speed of 358m/s

8.23LY laden FSD range

Approximately 37,000,000 credits