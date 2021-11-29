Get Razer's sleek and powerful Raptor monitor for $200 off

The Razer Raptor is the peripheral manufacturer's first entry into the gaming monitor market, and perhaps unsurprisingly it managed to hit a home run with it. This particular model has received a chunky $200 discount because Razer recently updated the Raptor to support a 165Hz refresh rate—but apart from that, this panel's specs are near-enough identical (a sign of how right Razer got it the first time around).

The 2560 x 1440 monitor boasts a super-wide factory-calibrated DCI-P3 color gamut, the successor to the sRGB standard, a fast 144Hz refresh rate, Freesync and G-Sync compatibility, and an aluminum chassis that also features some sexy fabric on the back.

Perhaps the most notable aspect of the Raptor outside of its beautiful display however is its tilting stand. Reaching around and fumbling with USB ports (it has three) is a thing of the past with the way this baby tilts, and the design features cable channels and a foldable arm design. Fair warning: this base takes up more space than your average monitor does, but then the functionality more than justifies it.

Razer Raptor | 27-inch | 1440p | 144Hz | $699.99 $499.99 at Target (save $200)

This monitor boasts both high-end performance and serious style, with a stand you'll never want to go back from. This is a 144Hz panel while a very recent hardware refresh saw Razer get that up to 165Hz—but I for one wouldn't notice the difference, and that's why this beautiful display is enjoying a chonky $200 off.

The Raptor comes with support for all of Razer's usual software, so you can make it cycle through some Christmas lights as you're blasting away fools this yuletide or set a low, ambient background glow. There's also a one-year warranty included in the price and, yeah: the older refresh rate is nothing to worry about.