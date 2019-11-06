Cheap graphics card deals in the UK

Often times, the most expensive component in building the perfect gaming rig is your graphics card. So finding the best cheap graphics deal is crucial for reducing the entire cost of your build. The money you save can be used to invest in more RAM, a killer gaming mouse or, one of the best gaming monitors. The kind of graphics card you settle on should help dictate what other components make it to the rest of your build.

We scoured all the major online retailers for the best cheap graphics card deals you should be paying attention to. If you need to see how all these graphics cards stack up against each other, check out our GPU hierarchy. In this article, you'll find graphic cards deals for the high-end rig down to the budget build. We wanted to make sure no matter the budget, we had you covered. Act fast, though, the best graphic card deals tend to sell out fast, especially Nvidia RTX cards. If you do miss out on a great deal, don't worry. This deals list is updated every day. As always be sure to check out the best graphics cards of 2019 to stay updated on what's worth keeping your eye on as we approach the oncoming avalanche of Black Friday graphics card deals.

Palit GeForce GTX 1660 6GB StormX Boost | £188.99 (save £11)

Not a vast saving, but then again this is a cheaper GPU to begin with. The 1660 is a nice card, and while we'd probably get a Super version instead, the lure of a deal is strong.

ASUS GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GDDR5 | £132.58

A great price on what is a solid last-gen GPU. It won't handle big modern games, but is perfect for a budget rig and will still give you decent frame rates on indies.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

The fastest graphics card for 4K, ray tracing, and everything else

GPU Cores: 4,352 | Base Clock: 1,350MHz | Boost Clock: 1,545MHz | GFLOPS: 13,448 | Memory: 11GB GDDR6 | Memory Clock: 14 GT/s | Memory Bandwidth: 616GB/s

Fastest graphics card around

Ray tracing and deep learning tech

TItan pricing on GeForce

No ray traced games yet

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is the latest and most potent GPU around, and it's also one of the largest consumer GPUs ever produced. The Turing TU102 is 60 percent larger than the Pascal GP102 in the 1080 Ti, with 55 percent more transistors. Those extra transistors went into more CUDA cores, but Nvidia didn't stop there, adding in Tensor cores to help accelerate deep learning algorithms like DLSS, plus RT cores to accelerate ray tracing. There are plenty of other enhancements in the Turing architecture as well, but if you want the best, be prepared to shell out: the cheapest 2080 Ti cards start at $999, with many selling for $1,199 and up.

If you're looking for the best value, forget about the new RTX cards. On the other hand, if you're eying a 4k 144Hz HDR G-Sync display and you want the absolute fastest graphics card around, this is the card for you. You could even try adding a second card and using an NVLink connector, assuming you just won the lottery. We're unlikely to see anything substantially faster for at least a year, so you'll be able to sit comfortably at the top of the pecking order for a while.

Fast and more affordable than the other RTX models

GPU Cores: 2,176 | Base Clock: 1,470MHz | Boost Clock: 1,650MHz | GFLOPS: 7,181 | Memory: 8GB GDDR6 | Memory Clock: 14 GT/s | Memory Bandwidth: 448GB/s

Great for 1080p and 1440p gaming

Affordably priced RTX features

Struggles in ray tracing games

Sideways step from GTX 1070 Ti

Essentially, this is the affordable entry into Nvidia's ray tracing capable RTX card set, clocking in at around $350-400 depending on the size of the model you choose. In terms of output, this isn't a significant step up from the 1070, or the basic 2060, but that means it's more than capable of running games at a solid 1080p and even up to 1440p for all but the most demanding titles. The downside, which is admittedly a non-issue right now, is that it struggles to implement ray tracing effectively in the games that actually use it.

If you're building a new mid-range (or even budget) gaming PC, this is probably the card to go for as it performs admirably under normal conditions, and will serve all but the gaming elite who push for 4K and full ray tracing on all the top games. Whereas that's probably the dream for everyone, the fact this card is less than half the price of most RTX 2080s makes a huge difference when you're putting together your latest rig.

AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

The best card for mainstream gaming right now

GPU Cores: 2,304 | Base Clock: 1,257MHz | Boost Clock: 1,340MHz | GFLOPS: 6,175 | Memory: 8GB GDDR5 | Memory Clock: 8 GT/s | Memory Bandwidth: 256GB/s

Excellent performance at 1080p

Usually faster in DX12 games

Uses more power than GTX 1060

Many gamers are on a budget, and while faster cards might make you envious, if you're running a 1080p display they're often overkill. Mainstream GPUs like the RX 570/580 and GTX 1060 3GB/6GB are close to the original MSRPs, with sales even dropping below MSRP. The RX 580 8GB trades blows with the GTX 1060 6GB, typically winning by a few percent in performance but using more power. The overall victor of the midrange category is largely determined by local pricing, with the UK market currently favouring the RX 580.

$200 to $275 is the sweet spot for mainstream gamers, and while the GTX 1060 3GB might seem tempting, the 3GB VRAM is a concern. Most games don't really need more memory, as the difference between high quality and ultra quality textures is often negligible, particularly on a 1080p display. Still, the RX 580 8GB is only about $30 more and is almost always quite a bit faster. Check for sales and discount codes.