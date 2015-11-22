Chaos Reborn gets a generous demo

Chaos was recently reborn as Chaos Reborn, a remake of Julian Gollop's celebrated 1985 wizard-'em-up that Richard Cobbett enjoyed mightily (you can read his review here). But what if you only have £14.99 left in the world, and you're trying to decide whether to buy a well-received turn-based fantasy strategy game, or food for your family? How do you make that terrible choice?

Obviously you get the strategy game, but if you'd like to give the illusion of deliberation you can now download a demo of Chaos Reborn. You'll find it on Steam here; Snapshot Games' Julian Gollop sez that it "gives players free access to the multiplayer modes and tutorials, but not realms, offline battles or social rank progression. The inventory limit is also restricted to 7 items". Still, that sounds pretty generous for a demo.

Reborn has also been updated to version 1.2, which makes a lot of changes including "paralysed gooey blobs will no longer attack trapped victims", and some other ones that aren't as funny. You can read the full patch notes here.