Celebrate the holidays with some free Hitman

On the 15th day of Christmas, a bald assassin with a penchant for red ties dressed up as Santa and killed some bad dudes. From today until January 5, Hitman’s Paris level and accompanying DLC will be free for everyone. And yes, that includes the Holiday Hoarders mission that lets you become a vengeful Mr. Claus.

This Hitman Holiday Pack contains the main Paris story mission, all 16 of the Escalation Contracts, as well as all of Paris’ Elusive Targets as they’re reactivated. It also includes the training missions that were previously offered as a free demo. Once you add it to your Steam library, it will be yours to keep, and any progress you make will carry over to the full game if you buy it.

And you absolutely should buy it. The episodic release model didn’t sit well with everyone, but that’s not an issue now that all of them have been released. It’s the best Hitman game, even better than Blood Money, and now that IO is reactivating Elusive Targets, there’s still plenty of life in it.

The Hitman Holiday Pack is available now on Steam.