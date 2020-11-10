CD Projekt shoots down a new Cyberpunk 2077 delay rumor

Two weeks ago, CD Projekt delayed Cyberpunk 2077 from its slated release in November until December 10. Today it reaffirmed that launch date, telling IGN that the date is solid.

"As a rule, we don’t comment on rumors or speculation," a rep told the site. "But I will confirm we were just taking time to update all of our assets to reflect the new launch date of December 10th."

The unusual confirmation came in the wake of a rumor that, as far as I can tell, was sparked by this tweet:

Uhhhhhhhhhhhh...So, what if #Cyberpunk2077 gets delayed..... Again. Like what if it doesn't launch this year. Like uh until 2021.... Just asking..... #cyberpunkNovember 9, 2020

There's no apparent basis for the tweet, but the account came to prominence earlier this year when it predicted the cancellation of E3 nearly a week before it happened. A subsequent call about a Nintendo Direct event, as documented in this Vice report, wasn't quite as on the money, but still close enough to maintain the requisite rumor legitimacy.

More cynical readers than I might point out that CD Projekt had previously committed to "no more delays" just a few weeks before the recent delay, and even gave "full confirmation" that the November release date was solid a day before the delay was announced—although according to some reports, developers themselves weren't aware of the postponement until it happened.

Hopefully there won't be any more surprises like that over the next month. The rumor account that started the uproar remains unconvinced, however.