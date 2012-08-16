Castle Crashers to hit Steam, possibly in face

Popular retro-action game Castle Crashers debuted on the Xbox 360 a few years ago, but if Valve is keen enough on it to invite the developers to show it off at Gamescom , we shouldn't hold its late appearance on PC against it. Deploy the initial sniffiness and declarations of "Well, about time !"

All done? Good. Read on to find out what we're in for when it lands...

(Console footage there. The PC version will no doubt be much better, as is its birthright.)

The Steam version will feature achievements, Steam Cloud support, multiplayer both local and online, over 30 levels and 5 arena modes, more than 25 characters and 40+ weapons, and lots of other goodness. No specific release date has been announced, but it shouldn't be too long.