Capcom increasing PC focus, say that PC "is always at the bleeding edge"

Capcom senior vice president Christian Svensson has been writing on his blog about the Capcom's increasing focus on PC gaming. As well as teaching companies about new business models, he argues that PC development can teach a company about the global market, saying that in a technological and business sense, PC gaming "is always at the bleeding edge."

Svensson says that he is one of a number of people in Capcom trying to promote a greater focus on PC gaming within the company "When I entered Capcom nearly six years ago, I viewed PC as extremely important for the company, not just to grow a new audience for our brands, but because of what the PC market teaches a company.

"The PC helps teach a company how to be a global and how to embrace emerging markets and business models. As we continue to expand our businesses in Russia, China, Korea and Brazil, the PC becomes increasingly important as it is the primary platform in those territories.

"Our core technology for all of our platforms has been informed by and pushed by the PC, which is always at the bleeding edge."

Svensson also mentions that Capcom have more upcoming PC games than ever before, adding that "our Japanese COO and the head of the consumer and online software business increasingly request a PC version if one is not being proposed at the outset of a project."

Upcoming Capcom projects include Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City, Dead Rising 2: Off the Record and the recently announced Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition .

"The future is getting better for Capcom fans who are PC gamers all over the world," says Svensson.