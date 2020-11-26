Canadian political leader invites Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to play Among Us on Twitch

In October, US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez played Among Us on Twitch, to help get out the vote for the US election. It was, to put it mildly, a hit: Her first-ever stream, which also included appearances by Representative Ilhan Omar and streamers Pokimane, HasanAbi, Disguised Toast, and DrLupo, topped out at more than 435,000 concurrent viewers. The VOD has since drawn 5.6 million views.

Now Jagmeet Singh, the leader of Canada's New Democratic Party, is looking to get in on the action, and he's invited AOC to the party.

.@AOC are you in?@northernlion @hasanthehun pic.twitter.com/k0yHJyBhzyNovember 26, 2020

The NDP is the leftmost of Canada's three main political parties, with deep roots in organized labor. It's never actually held power at the federal level but it does have a long history of bringing social-democratic values to legislation, which is why it's sometimes referred to as the "conscience of Parliament." In a very general sense, it's the party that Ocasio-Cortez would probably be most at home at if she were Canadian.

There's an element of bandwagoning and "fellow kids" to the whole thing, but Singh has been very big on outreach since becoming NDP leader, particularly with young voters, and so it really is a natural fit, even if he didn't think of it first. And if he's able to bring Ocasio-Cortez into the game, that'll amplify the effort exponentially: Singh has 1900 followers on Twitch, which isn't bad for a start but pretty pale compared to Ocasio-Cortez's 739,000 followers.

(I also think it's endearing that he tweeted the wrong guy in his initial announcement. Luckily, someone pointed it out and he corrected in the replies.)

Ocasio-Cortez has yet to respond to the invitation, but there's still time: Jagmeet Singh's debut Among Us stream is set to kick off tomorrow, November 27, at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET.