Call of Juarez: Gunslinger goes back to the Wild, Wild West

Call of Juarez: The Cartel tried to move Call of Juarez into modern Mexico. It was rubbish, so Techland are sensibly returning to ye olde wild west setting that made the first two games stand out. Ubisoft have rustled up a live action trailer and a few screenshots for the next title in the series: Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, set in the dusty salons and baked tundra of the American frontier. An unreliable narrator will tell the tale of your duellist's dealings with famous gunslingers like Billy the Kid and Jesse James, according to Joystiq .

Also, you'll be able to shoot men in the head for points. That's justice in the Wild West. As great poet and performer William Smith once said "To any outlaw tryin' to draw, thinkin' you're bad / Any draw on West best with a pen and a pad / Don't even think about it, six gun, weighin' a ton / 10 paces and turn just for fun, son / here are some pictures of a videogame."