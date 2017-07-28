Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered is now on Steam, but people aren't happy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has long been due a good remaster, so when Activision announced one last year there was elation. Or at least, there was until the details emerged: you'd need to pre-order Infinite Warfare to get access to it. People, naturally, were not happy.

Fast forward about eight months, and Modern Warfare Remastered is now finally available as a standalone purchase on Steam. But people aren't happy still, if the "mostly negative" rating its attracted is anything to go by. The poor reviews are many and varied, though most seem to target poor performance and hackers in multiplayer, or else the difficulty in getting a multiplayer match at all.

Still, there's no doubt a bunch of people out there keen to play it anyway, so it's available now for $39.99 if that's you. Interestingly, the Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Digital Legacy Edition – which bundles Infinite Warfare with Modern Warfare Remastered – is only $49.59 at the moment, so if you want to drop an extra $10 for that newer game, it seems like a decent enough deal, if you can accept the $40 price tag on the remaster to begin with.